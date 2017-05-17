a Story Walk Down Maina May 24 -
Window shopping will take on a whole new meaning when the windows of the businesses of Main Street in downtown Union display the pages of a children's book during "Story Walk Down Main" on May 24. In a statement released Tuesday, the Union County School District announced that it has partnered with Union County Carnegie Library, SC Works, Union County First Steps, USC-U, downtown shop owners, Friends of the Library and Save the Children to kick off summer reading in Union with a Story Walk Down Main. The press release states that the event, which will be held Wednesday, March 24, will begin at 4 p.m. at USC Union where the children participating will be greeted by the Bantam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
