a Afternoon Teaa at the library

Photo by Rebecca Rochester Smiles and hats were the order of the day at at the second annual "Spring Tea at the Library" hosted by the Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library on Saturday, May 13. Approximately 70 ladies and gentlemen enjoyed afternoon tea and a silent auction during the event which raised $2,300 for the Friends of the Library. Among those enjoying afternoon tea at the library were Kathryn Sommer-Gough, Kristie Sommer, Susan Ward, Lauren Ward, Kayla Vanderford, and Susan Cunningham.

