Whata s chirping in your backyard?

Rusty Wilson, a graduate of Clemson University with a major in Zoology, will conduct workshop on birds at the Piedmont Physic Garden from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, April 15. The workshop will include presentations on birds that are permanent residents, winter residents, and summer residents of South Carolina, and birds that pass through the state during migration.

