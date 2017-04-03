We are the reason Jesus died - 2:00 am updated:
The Union Times Jesus Christ did not have to die, but He did for each and every one of us. Nothing forced Christ to leave Heaven and become a flesh and blood human being, nothing, that is, except His love for human beings.
Union Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14)
|Sep '16
|sfg
|11
|Pokemon Go (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Pikachu
|1
|Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06)
|Apr '16
|SheCoop
|48
|Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fed Up
|2
|Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|1
|South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Pay Scale
|1
|Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Riding the Range
|1
