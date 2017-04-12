The a Itty Bitty Bunnya at a Storytimea

The a Itty Bitty Bunnya at a Storytim...

The Union Times Union County First Steps Director Laura Wade holds up the copy of "The Adventures of the Itty Bitty Bunny" as she prepares to read it to the children attending "Spring Time Story Time" on Tuesday, April 18 at the Community Center at 201 Porter Street in Union. Sponsored by First Steps, Spring Time Story Time was for preschool children ages birth-5 who got to enjoy craft time, music time, and, of course, story time.

