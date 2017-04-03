Spring Fling Tuesday, April 11

In a statement released Thursday, the University of South Carolina Union announced that it is teaming up again with the City of Union to host a " Spring Fling " on Tuesday, April 11. The press release states that the even will be held at Truluck Gym from 12-2 p.m. and include a Fuddrucker's food truck, Brewster's Ice Cream, music by DJ Big, and games. It further states that Fuddrucker's menu will consist of hamburgers, grilled chicken sandwiches, french fries, and cookies.

