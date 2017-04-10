Spencer wins Rotary Youth Leadership ...

Spencer wins Rotary Youth Leadership Award -

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Union Daily Times

Photo courtesy of the Union Rotary Club The Rotary Club of Union is proud to announce that Kinsleigh Spencer is our Rotary Youth Leadership Award recipient. Kinsleigh is in the top 10 percent of her junior class at Union County High School and is a member of the Future Farmers of America, National Honor Society, National Thespian Honor Society, Interact, and Drama Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Union Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14) Apr 12 anonymous 12
Pokemon Go (Jul '16) Jul '16 Pikachu 1
News Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06) Apr '16 SheCoop 48
News Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fed Up 2
News Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16) Feb '16 KAREN 1
South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16) Feb '16 Pay Scale 1
News Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Riding the Range 1
See all Union Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Union Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Union County was issued at April 14 at 11:17AM EDT

Union Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Union Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Union, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,587 • Total comments across all topics: 280,331,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC