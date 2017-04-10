Spencer wins Rotary Youth Leadership Award

Photo courtesy of the Union Rotary Club The Rotary Club of Union is proud to announce that Kinsleigh Spencer is our Rotary Youth Leadership Award recipient. Kinsleigh is in the top 10 percent of her junior class at Union County High School and is a member of the Future Farmers of America, National Honor Society, National Thespian Honor Society, Interact, and Drama Department.

