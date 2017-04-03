Respond to Goda s invitation -
The Union Times When a host or hostess sends out an invitation to a dinner or a party the recipient of that invitation should always respond to it even if it is to send their regrets that they will be unable to attend, it's just good manners to do so. Through His Son Jesus Christ, God has also sent out an invitation to each and everyone of us inviting us to join Him in Heaven.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
