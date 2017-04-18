One last public performance

One last public performance

8 hrs ago Read more: The Union Daily Times

The Union Times In today's "News Around Lockhart" column, Connie Porter writes about a friend with stage four cancer whose last request is to sing in public one more time. Carolyn Edwards, who sang under the stage name Nikki Rose, will perform at Main Street Junction in Union on Saturday, May 6. There will be a Public Hearing to discuss and hear your comments about the street lights in Lockhart at the Lockhart Town Hall on Tuesday, April 25 at 6 pm.

