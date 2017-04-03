No tax increase in 2017-18 city budget -

Saturday Apr 1 Read more: The Union Daily Times

Taxes would not increase but water, sewer, and electric rates would under the City of Union's proposed budget for fiscal 2017-2018. In a report on the proposed budget released Friday, Finance Director Walker Gallman stated that the proposed budget projects expenditures totaling $45,975,700, a 1.82 percent increase over the current year's budget.

Union, SC

