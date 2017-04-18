More youth art on display -
The Union Times Hannah Gilliam, a 9th grade student at Union Christian Day School produced this art work using mixed media. It is one of more than 50 works of art produced by middle and high school students currently on display at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery as part of the 2017 Youth Art Show.
