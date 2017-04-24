Man charged with beating woman

A Jonesville man is being charged with breaking into and vandalizing a woman's home and then attacking and severely beating her. Montel Marquis Jennings, 22, 125 Rogerstown Road, #4, Jonesville, is charged by the Union County Sheriff's Office with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, burglary first-degree, and malicious injury to property.

