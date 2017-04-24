Kulma brings campaign to Union

Green Party candidate David Kulma is bringing his campaign for the US House of Representatives Fifth District Seat to Union today. In a statement released Friday, the Kulma campaign announced that the candidate will be at the Union County Parks and Recreation Department, 111 Thomas Street, Union, at noon; the Union County YMCA, 106 Lakeside Drive, Union, at 1:30 p.m.; and Gene's Fine Foods at 3 p.m. The press release describes Kulma's visit as a "listening tour" that will give the candidate an opportunity to meet with the people of Union County and discuss with them the issues facing the Fifth District and the country.

