Kulma brings campaign to Union -

Kulma brings campaign to Union -

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Union Daily Times

Green Party candidate David Kulma is bringing his campaign for the US House of Representatives Fifth District Seat to Union today. In a statement released Friday, the Kulma campaign announced that the candidate will be at the Union County Parks and Recreation Department, 111 Thomas Street, Union, at noon; the Union County YMCA, 106 Lakeside Drive, Union, at 1:30 p.m.; and Gene's Fine Foods at 3 p.m. The press release describes Kulma's visit as a "listening tour" that will give the candidate an opportunity to meet with the people of Union County and discuss with them the issues facing the Fifth District and the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Union Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14) Apr 12 anonymous 12
Pokemon Go (Jul '16) Jul '16 Pikachu 1
News Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06) Apr '16 SheCoop 48
News Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fed Up 2
News Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16) Feb '16 KAREN 1
South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16) Feb '16 Pay Scale 1
News Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Riding the Range 1
See all Union Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Union Forum Now

Union Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Union Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Union, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,581 • Total comments across all topics: 280,669,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC