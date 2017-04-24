Jefferson Davis to visit Cross Keys -

The Union Times Confederate President Jefferson Davis addresses a crowd attending the 2016 Living History Event at the Cross Keys House. Davis delivered a lecture on the flags flown in South Carolina from colonial days to the present including the flags flown during the Civil War.

