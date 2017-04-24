Guilty Pleas heard last week - 1:00 am updated:

The following persons pleaded guilty before Judge John C. Hayes III of York in General Sessions Court this week in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse. - Christopher Lynn Bradburn, 318 Railroad Street, Union, to attempted petit larceny third or subsequent offense, one year with credit for 89 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

