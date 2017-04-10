Gist to address USC Union Commencement -

Photo courtesy of USC Union Union native Bobby D. Gist will be the guest speaker at the USC Union Commencement on Saturday, April 29. Gist recently retired from the position of executive assistant to the president for Equal Opportunity Programs and Title IX coordinator at the University of South Carolina in Columbia. He is a 1977 graduate of the University of South Carolina and holds a master's degree in criminal justice with a specialty in public administration.

