Free clothes give-a-way a success -
The Union Times People arrived early Thursday morning for the SCWorks Union Office "Free Clothes Give-a-way!" Many of those who took part in the give-a-way were able to gather up armloads of dresses, suits, blouses, pants, and children's clothing. The give-a-way was part of the SCWorks clothes closet service which provides clothing to persons seeking jobs and/or going to job interviews.
Union Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14)
|Sep '16
|sfg
|11
|Pokemon Go (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Pikachu
|1
|Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06)
|Apr '16
|SheCoop
|48
|Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fed Up
|2
|Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|1
|South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Pay Scale
|1
|Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Riding the Range
|1
