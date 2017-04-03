Free clothes give-a-way a success

The Union Times People arrived early Thursday morning for the SCWorks Union Office "Free Clothes Give-a-way!" Many of those who took part in the give-a-way were able to gather up armloads of dresses, suits, blouses, pants, and children's clothing. The give-a-way was part of the SCWorks clothes closet service which provides clothing to persons seeking jobs and/or going to job interviews.

