Engagement announced
Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth W. Bright of East Forest Drive, Union, South Carolina, announce the engagement of their daughter, Jordan Leigh, to Matthew Neil Nichols, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis M. Nichols, of Sardis Drive, Lancaster, South Carolina. Miss Bright received her Master's Degree from Arkansas State University in Educational Leadership and her Bachelor's Degree from the University of South Carolina in Middle Level Education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Union Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14)
|Apr 12
|anonymous
|12
|Pokemon Go (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Pikachu
|1
|Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06)
|Apr '16
|SheCoop
|48
|Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fed Up
|2
|Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|1
|South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Pay Scale
|1
|Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Riding the Range
|1
Find what you want!
Search Union Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC