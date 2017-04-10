Drawing on sidewalks with chalk -
The sidewalks of Main Street in downtown Union will be the canvas upon which some artists will demonstrate their creativity and competitiveness. The Union County Arts Council is hosting the 2017 Chalk Walk! this Saturday from 9-11 a.m. Sponsored by the City of Union, the 2017 Chalk Walk! is an opportunity for the artistically-inclined of all ages to express themselves creatively with chalk.
