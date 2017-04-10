Crime in Union County -

Arrests for drug possession and distribution, assault and battery, forgery, child neglect, and even protstitution were made by law enforcement in Union County this past week. Evelyn Trunise Young, 23, 110 Pioneer Road, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff's Office with unlawful neglect of a child.

