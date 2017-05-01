Council developing new incentives -
Union City Council is in the process of drafting two ordinances that would encourage economic development by providing incentives for companies doing business in Union. Mayor Harold Thompson said Friday that the first ordinance being developed would provide economic incentives for any company that does business within the city.
