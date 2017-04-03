Clyburn to address NAACP banquet -

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: The Union Daily Times

One of the most senior members of the US House of Representatives will be the featured speaker at the Union County Branch of the NAACP's Freedom Fund Banquet. Rep. Jim Clyburn has represented South Carolina's Sixth Congressional District since 1993.

