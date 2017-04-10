Civitans honor Pancake Day volunteers -
Photo courtesy of the Union Civitan Club The Union Civitan Club held its annual Pancake Day fundraiser on Thursday, March 23 in the Mon Aetna Baptist Church Social Hall. The event raised more than $3,500 which the Civitans will use to support a number of local programs including Special Olympics and developmental disabilities.
