Christ is risen, now and forever - 2:00 am updated:
The Union Times 1 In the end of the sabbath, as it began to dawn toward the first day of the week, came Mary Magdalene and the other Mary to see the sepulchre. 2 And, behold, there was a great earthquake: for the angel of the Lord descended from heaven, and came and rolled back the stone from the door, and sat upon it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Union Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14)
|Apr 12
|anonymous
|12
|Pokemon Go (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Pikachu
|1
|Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06)
|Apr '16
|SheCoop
|48
|Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fed Up
|2
|Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|1
|South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Pay Scale
|1
|Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Riding the Range
|1
Find what you want!
Search Union Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC