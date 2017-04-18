Christ is risen, now and forever - 2:...

Christ is risen, now and forever - 2:00 am updated:

Wednesday Apr 19

The Union Times 1 In the end of the sabbath, as it began to dawn toward the first day of the week, came Mary Magdalene and the other Mary to see the sepulchre. 2 And, behold, there was a great earthquake: for the angel of the Lord descended from heaven, and came and rolled back the stone from the door, and sat upon it.

