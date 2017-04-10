Celebrate Christa s empty tomb - 2:00 am updated:
The Union Times The tomb Jesus Christ was buried in has been empty since Resurrection Morning on that first Easter Sunday more than 2,000 years ago. The same cannot be said of the graves/tombs of the founders of the world's other major religions such as Buddha, Lao-Tze, and Mohammad who have been in their final resting places since the day they were interred and will remain there forever.
