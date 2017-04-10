An invitation to worship God

The congregation of a new church is inviting the people of Union County to come join them in worshipping God and reaching out to the community. In a statement released this week, CrossRoad Missionary Baptist Church announced that is is now holding Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Services at 10:45 a.m. in the old Clinton Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church at 108 South Enterprise Street, Union .

