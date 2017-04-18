a Union County Shred Daya April 21 -
Photo courtesy of Letha King State Farm Local State Farm Insurance Agent Letha King and her son, Everette, pose with the Shred-A-Way document shredding truck. Letha King State Farm will sponsor Union County's Shred Day on Friday, April 21 from 3-5 p.m. Shred-A-Way from Boiling Springs will be at the agency's office to enable the public to safely dispose of documents and other items containing personal information.
