a Union County Shred Daya April 21

Photo courtesy of Letha King State Farm Local State Farm Insurance Agent Letha King and her son, Everette, pose with the Shred-A-Way document shredding truck. Letha King State Farm will sponsor Union County's Shred Day on Friday, April 21 from 3-5 p.m. Shred-A-Way from Boiling Springs will be at the agency's office to enable the public to safely dispose of documents and other items containing personal information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.