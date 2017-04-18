A busy meeting for County Council

Filling vacancies in the Clerk of Court's and Treasurer's offices, a tanker for the Carlisle Fire Department, and the future of the From Building on Main Street in downtown Union were all on the agenda of Tuesday's Union County Council meeting. Among those speaking at Tuesday's meeting was Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson who was seeking to fill the currently vacant Common Pleas Clerk position in her office.

