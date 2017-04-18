A busy meeting for County Council -
Filling vacancies in the Clerk of Court's and Treasurer's offices, a tanker for the Carlisle Fire Department, and the future of the From Building on Main Street in downtown Union were all on the agenda of Tuesday's Union County Council meeting. Among those speaking at Tuesday's meeting was Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson who was seeking to fill the currently vacant Common Pleas Clerk position in her office.
Union Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14)
|Apr 12
|anonymous
|12
|Pokemon Go (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Pikachu
|1
|Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06)
|Apr '16
|SheCoop
|48
|Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fed Up
|2
|Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|1
|South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Pay Scale
|1
|Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Riding the Range
|1
