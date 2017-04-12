12,000 lbs. shredded in two hours - 6:00 am updated:

The Union Times Mandy Ivey and Adam Warren of Shred-A-Way prepare a bin full of documents to be shredded during Union County's Shred Day at the Letha King State Farm on Friday, April 21. Shred Day was sponsored by Letha King State Farm to give the residents of Union County the opportunity to help protect themselves from identity theft by having documents containing personal information safely shredded and recycled. The Union Times Letha King , owner of Letha King State Farm, and Mandy Ivey , Account Manager for Shred-A-Way, pose with one of the Shred-A-Way bins that can contain up to 400 pounds worth of documents for shredding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.