Wicker is Miss USC Union 2017 -
Photo courtesy of Savings Grace Photography/Amber Ivey Miss USC Union 2017 Kailen Wicker poses with 1st runner up Mary Scarborough and 2nd runner up Lea Kershaw during the Miss USC Union Pageant. The pageant was held Saturday, March 4 in the USC Union Auditorium.
