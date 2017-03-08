Walker Fowler takes 1st win of season - 3:30 pm updated:

Photo by Ken Hill Overall winners Jarrod McClure , Walker Fowler , and Brycen Neal took to the podium on Saturday during the VP Racing Fuels Big Buck Grand National Cross Country Series at Big Buck Farm in Union County. Photo by Ken Hill Two-time GNCC Champion Walker Fowler started off the 2017 season with another win on Saturday during the VP Racing Fuels Big Buck Grand National Cross Country Series at Big Buck Farm in Union County.

