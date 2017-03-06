UCAC hosts wine tasting March 10

The Union Times The Union County Arts Council will host its 2017 Wine Tasting on Friday, March 10. The event, which will be held in the UCAC Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union, will feature wine tastings at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The six wines to be sampled at the tastings will be provided by Cat's Paw Winery of Rock Hill. UNION - Persons who attend the Union County Arts Council's 2017 Wine Tasting will have six wines from an Upstate winery to sample.

