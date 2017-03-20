Tonighta s game moved to Greer -
Image courtesy of Union County High School The Varsity baseball game between Union County High School and Greer scheduled for this evening has been moved from the Timken Sports Complex in Union to Greer High School. While the location has changed, baseball action will still begin at 6 p.m. UCHS and Greer will next face each other on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Timken Sports Complex.
