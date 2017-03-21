Supporting an $8 million investment - 7:30 am updated:

Supporting an $8 million investment -...

Image courtesy of McFarland Cascade McFarland Cascade has requested and been granted by Union County Council a five-year extension on the tax abatement it has on its Union County facility. The company purchased United Wood Treating and has already invested more than $2 million as part of its plans to expand operations in Union County.

