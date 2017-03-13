Sisters to compete in pageants -

Sunday Mar 12 Read more: The Union Daily Times

In statements released earlier this month, the Miss Teen and Miss Jr. Teen pageants announced that Gabrielle Prossi had been selected to compete in the 2017 Miss Teen pageant and that Kaitlynne Prossi had been selected to compete in the Miss Jr. Teen pageant. The pageants will be held Sunday, March 19 at 4:30 p.m. in the McGirt Auditorium in Rock Hill.

