Sisters to compete in pageants -
In statements released earlier this month, the Miss Teen and Miss Jr. Teen pageants announced that Gabrielle Prossi had been selected to compete in the 2017 Miss Teen pageant and that Kaitlynne Prossi had been selected to compete in the Miss Jr. Teen pageant. The pageants will be held Sunday, March 19 at 4:30 p.m. in the McGirt Auditorium in Rock Hill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Union Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14)
|Sep '16
|sfg
|11
|Pokemon Go (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Pikachu
|1
|Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06)
|Apr '16
|SheCoop
|48
|Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fed Up
|2
|Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|1
|South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Pay Scale
|1
|Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Riding the Range
|1
Find what you want!
Search Union Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC