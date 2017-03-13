Scammer impersonating deputy

Image courtesy of the Union County Sheriff's Office The Union County Sheriff's Office is warning the public not to fall for a telephone scam in which scammers call claiming to be sheriff's deputies, accusing the person they are calling of not showing up for court and threatening to arrest them if they don't pay a fee. A Union woman received such a call on Monday with the scammer on the phone threatening her with arrest for failing to show up for jury duty if she didn't pay $2,000.

