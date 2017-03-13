Rotary Club honored for contributions -
Photo courtesy of the Union Rotary Club Rotary District 7750 Assistant Governor Renee Stubbs attended last Union Rotary Club's meeting to deliver awards to members and to the club. The club was also recognized for their contributions to Rotary's Polio fund and for the club's 100% member participation giving at least $100 to the Rotary Foundation.
