Reception draws large turnout -

Reception draws large turnout -

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 26 Read more: The Union Daily Times

The Union Times Some of the winners of the 2017 Youth Art Show holds their certificates of participation and the awards they won for the works art they produced which are currently on display at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union. The young artists were honored with a reception at the Art Gallery Thursday evening during which the certificates and the awards were handed out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Union Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14) Sep '16 sfg 11
Pokemon Go (Jul '16) Jul '16 Pikachu 1
News Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06) Apr '16 SheCoop 48
News Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fed Up 2
News Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16) Feb '16 KAREN 1
South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16) Feb '16 Pay Scale 1
News Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Riding the Range 1
See all Union Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Union Forum Now

Union Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Union Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Union, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,408 • Total comments across all topics: 279,922,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC