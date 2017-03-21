Make God your first choice - 7:00 am updated:

The Union Times Why should you put God first in your life? That's easy, when you put God first in your life everything else falls into place for you because He's now in control and, unlike you, He's perfect in wisdom, power, grace, justice, mercy, and love. When God is first in your life you've got your priorities straight and, as long as He remains first, your priorities will remain that way and life will be a whole lot better for you.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.