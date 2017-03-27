How to not dress for success

The Union Times If you want to make a good impression at a job interview don't dress like these people did Tuesday morning at the SCWorks Union Office. They all dressed like this in order to provide an example of what not to wear - pajama bottoms, torn blue jeans, skintight leather pants, tee-shirts, baseball caps, and sagging pants that show off your underwear - when applying and/or being interviewed for a job.

