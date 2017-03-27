How to not dress for success -
The Union Times If you want to make a good impression at a job interview don't dress like these people did Tuesday morning at the SCWorks Union Office. They all dressed like this in order to provide an example of what not to wear - pajama bottoms, torn blue jeans, skintight leather pants, tee-shirts, baseball caps, and sagging pants that show off your underwear - when applying and/or being interviewed for a job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Union Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14)
|Sep '16
|sfg
|11
|Pokemon Go (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Pikachu
|1
|Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06)
|Apr '16
|SheCoop
|48
|Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fed Up
|2
|Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|1
|South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Pay Scale
|1
|Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Riding the Range
|1
Find what you want!
Search Union Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC