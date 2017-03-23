God can lift us up from anything -

The Union Times He began life literally in hiding for his life from a tyranny sworn to kill him, but went on to become a great leader raised up by God to bring the Children of Israel out of bondage in Egypt into the Promised Land. His name was Moses and his life should serve as an example to all of us what God can do, how God can take those who, in the eyes of the world, are nothing, and turn them into someone who, under His guidance, do a great good and gain eternal greatness.

