Gestamp revenues top a 7.5 billion

Image courtesy of Gestamp Gestamp, a Spanish multinational company dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of automotive components, has announced revenues for 2016 totaling more than 7.5 billion or approximately $8 billion. The announcement of the company's 2016 revenues came just days after the announcement that it would be investing $129 million in the expansion of its Union County manufacturing facility.

