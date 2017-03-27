Explore Rose Hill by night - 6:45 am updated:
Image courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site Rose Hill State Historic Site will present "Mansion By Moonlight," a nighttime tour by lantern and candlelight of the plantation's grounds that will give participants an idea of what life was like at the plantation after dark in the 19th century. Mansion By Moonlight will be held Saturday, April 8 from 7-9 p.m. and persons who want to participate must reserve their spot on the tour by Thursday, April 6. UNION - Visit us for one of Rose Hill Plantation's most popular programs on Saturday, April 8, from 7-9 p.m. Participate in a rare opportunity to tour the William H. Gist mansion and plantation grounds in the twilight hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Union Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14)
|Sep '16
|sfg
|11
|Pokemon Go (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Pikachu
|1
|Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06)
|Apr '16
|SheCoop
|48
|Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fed Up
|2
|Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|1
|South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Pay Scale
|1
|Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Riding the Range
|1
Find what you want!
Search Union Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC