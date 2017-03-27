Explore Rose Hill by night - 6:45 am updated:

Image courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site Rose Hill State Historic Site will present "Mansion By Moonlight," a nighttime tour by lantern and candlelight of the plantation's grounds that will give participants an idea of what life was like at the plantation after dark in the 19th century. Mansion By Moonlight will be held Saturday, April 8 from 7-9 p.m. and persons who want to participate must reserve their spot on the tour by Thursday, April 6. UNION - Visit us for one of Rose Hill Plantation's most popular programs on Saturday, April 8, from 7-9 p.m. Participate in a rare opportunity to tour the William H. Gist mansion and plantation grounds in the twilight hours.

