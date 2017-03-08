Edwards earns degree from WGU - 6:15 ...

Edwards earns degree from WGU - 6:15 am updated:

Cheryl Lynn Edwards of Union has received her Master of Science in Nursing - Leadership and Management from Western Governors University . The university held its 32nd semi-annual commencement ceremony at the Disney Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando on February 11 and celebrated the graduation of more than 11,000 graduates.

