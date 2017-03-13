Crime Report -
Arrests for drug possession, resisting arrest, domestic violence, child endangerment, and threatening a public employee were made by law enforcement during the past week in Union County. - What began as a surveillance of a man suspected of manufacturing meth ended up with another man in jail for allegedly possessing the substance and allegedly resisting the deputies trying to arrest him.
