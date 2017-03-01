City carrying out strategic plan

The Union Times This $500,000 infrastructure project undertaken by the City of Union in 2016 involved the installation of a new sewer system at the corner of Lybrand and Blassingame streets. The project, which involved the installation of the new sewer system which serves several surrounding streets and new sidewalks, is part of the City of Union's efforts to revitalize the Union Mill Village area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.