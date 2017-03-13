Buffalo man killed in collision

In a statement released Tuesday night, Union County Coroner William Holcombe stated that his office was called to the scene of the accident that occurred shortly before 4:3 p.m. in the 3000 Block of the Buffalo-West Springs Highway, northwest of Buffalo near the Peakville Road. Holcombe stated that a passenger in one of the vehicles, identified as Scott Charles Darling Jr., 28, Hayward Street, Buffalo, died at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.