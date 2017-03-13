Buffalo man killed in collision -

In a statement released Tuesday night, Union County Coroner William Holcombe stated that his office was called to the scene of the accident that occurred shortly before 4:3 p.m. in the 3000 Block of the Buffalo-West Springs Highway, northwest of Buffalo near the Peakville Road. Holcombe stated that a passenger in one of the vehicles, identified as Scott Charles Darling Jr., 28, Hayward Street, Buffalo, died at the scene.

