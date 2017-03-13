Buffalo man killed in collision -
In a statement released Tuesday night, Union County Coroner William Holcombe stated that his office was called to the scene of the accident that occurred shortly before 4:3 p.m. in the 3000 Block of the Buffalo-West Springs Highway, northwest of Buffalo near the Peakville Road. Holcombe stated that a passenger in one of the vehicles, identified as Scott Charles Darling Jr., 28, Hayward Street, Buffalo, died at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Union Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14)
|Sep '16
|sfg
|11
|Pokemon Go (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Pikachu
|1
|Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06)
|Apr '16
|SheCoop
|48
|Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fed Up
|2
|Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|1
|South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Pay Scale
|1
|Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Riding the Range
|1
Find what you want!
Search Union Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC