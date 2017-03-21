Image courtesy of USC Union The seventh annual Upcountry Literary Festival will be held at USC Union on Saturday, March 24 from 1-5 p.m. and Sunday, March 25 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Main Building Auditorium. The event, which is free to the public, will showcase a number of nationally and regionally renowned authors, poets, and musical artists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.