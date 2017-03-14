ATV tops all others
The 2017 GNCC season opened last weekend at Big Buck, in Union, South Carolina, with KYMCO sponsored racer Justin Wood taking the win and the points lead in the a.m. GNCC 4x4 Lites ATV class, in a field of riders that included Can Am and Polaris mounted riders finishing second and third. The race was run in cool but sunny weather.
