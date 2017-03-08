Assistant Governor honors Rotarians - 6:45 am updated:

Assistant Governor honors Rotarians -...

Photo courtesy of the Union Rotary Club Rotary District 7750 Assistant Governor Renee Stubbs attended Tuesday's Union Rotary Club meeting to deliver awards to members and to the club. She awarded the Governor of Excellence award to Wayne Wallace, Lewis Jeter, Mike Cassels, and Bill Graham.

